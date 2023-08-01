September 1, 1951—May 30, 2023

David Allan Parker passed away on May 30, 2023 at the age of 71 after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Dave is the son of William and Theresa (Rechtfertig) Parker, born on September 1, 1951 in Waterloo, IA. He served in the US Air Force for 9 years then worked as an air traffic controller in New Jersey then Salt Lake City, Utah where he retired from.

Dave married Camille Shiffler in 1973 and they had a daughter Kristi. They later divorced.

Dave married Syndi Cummings in Heber City on August 26, 2000. She was the love of his life.

Dave enjoyed camping and trout fishing with his parents and siblings. Twin Springs in Decorah, IA was practically in their backyard. When Dave moved to Utah, the mountains called to him, especially the Wasatch Mountains. There he enjoyed skiing the mountains, fly fishing, golfing, and the Utah Jazz.

Dave is survived by his wife Syndi, daughters Kristi (Joseph) Spina and Crystal Hoggan, grandchildren Dominic Spina, Lucas Spina, Myia (Seba) Argumedo, Brielle Hoggan, Anden Hoggan and great grandson Oliver Argumedo and one on the way.

Dave is also survived by his father William Parker Sr., brothers Michael (Nancy) Parker, Scott (Betty) Parker, William Jr. (Susan) Parker, Todd ( Sherry) Parker, and sister Cynthia (Willard) Breu and many nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Bonnie (Gary) Sessions and brother-in-law Chris (Sherry) Cummings both from Utah.

Dave was preceded in death by his mother Theresa Parker.

A Celebration of Life will held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo, IA. on August 8, 2023 at 10:30 with visitation 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Casual attire is recomended.