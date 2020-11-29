David A. Wieland

David first got into public service as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, before he was elected as Council at Large for the city of Cedar Falls in November 2003, a position he would hold for 16 years before his retirement in December 2019. He was extremely proud of his many accomplishments for the City of Cedar Falls, and greatly enjoyed interacting with and listening to the citizens of Cedar Falls.

David was a member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Rotary International, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and had a seat on the Boy Scouts of America Board. In 2000, he achieved Fellow Grade ASME which recognizes significant engineering achievements and contributions to the engineering profession. As an avid photographer, he started Wieland photography and took pictures for countless graduations and weddings, including for many friends and family.

David was a long-time and active member of Nazareth Lutheran Church and had great faith in his Lord’s ability to care for, guide, and direct him.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, his brother Gary Wieland from Fayetteville, NC., and his parents.