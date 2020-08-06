(1945-2020)
David A. Slack, 75, of Traer, died Monday, August 3, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
He was born May 26, 1945, in Marshalltown, son of Everett and Marguerite Beier Slack. He married Sandra K. McDaniel June 24, 1965, in Christ Episcopal Church, Waterloo.
David graduated from West High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was employed with Deere and Company for 40 years as a machinist, retiring in 2014.
Survivors include his wife of Traer; two daughters, Michelle “Shelly” (Roger) Reimer of Garber, and Rebecca “Becky” (Troy) Duryee of Marble Rock; six grandchildren, Michael Slack, Kayla (Steve) Belinsky, Greg (Kayla) Reimer, Daniel, Abbigail and Austin Duryee; eight great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Kylie, Kaleah, Kendalyn, Kalyssa, Kenzie, Kadence and Kayson; a brother, Duane (Lori) Slack of Lakeland, Florida; and a sister, Joleen (Darrell) Newman of Waterloo.
Dave enjoyed his family, attending every event of the grandkids that he could. He liked fishing in Minnesota, camping, riding his horses, Nascar and dirt track racing, and his Hawkeyes. He was kind to all animals and loved his dogs Cricket, Joey and Lucy Lou.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at Bethany Bible Chapel, Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 0142 Kubik-Finch, Traer, and the Iowa Navy Honor Guard. Public visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and continuing for one hour before services at the church. If attending either the visitation or the funeral, please wear a mask.
Memorials: to Bethany Bible Chapel.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
