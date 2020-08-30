David A. Mazur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1942-2020)

David Arthur Mazur, 78, of Cedar Falls died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 surrounded by his children. He was born January 3, 1942 in Ethelbert, Manitoba, Canada, son of Walter and Anne (Fyk) Mazur. He married June Mondry on January 20, 1968 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She died February 2, 2020.

Dave received his elementary and secondary education at Whitmore Elementary, Smith-Jackson School, and Dauphin Collegiate Technical Institute in Dauphin, Manitoba. He earned his B.S. from the University of North Dakota on a hockey scholarship for the Fighting Sioux, and later earned his M.A. in Business Education from the University of Northern Iowa.

In 2003, Dave retired as Executive Director and Regional Coordinator for Iowa Workforce Development after a 32-year career that also included instructor at Hawkeye Community College and Director of Area VII Job Training. Dave had a successful hockey career that included: Edmonton Oil Kings (CAHL), Brandon Wheat Kings (MJHL; Memorial Cup 1962), University of North Dakota (WCHL; NCAA Tournament Frozen Four 1965), Grand Forks Mixers (MSHL), Mannheimer ERC (GermanyEL), and the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL). Dave was involved in many organizations in the community, including the Iowa Board of Economic Development and the United Way.