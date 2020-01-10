David A. Adams

(1963-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — David Alan Adams, 56, of Clear Lake, died at home Wednesday, Jan. 8.
He was born June 21, 1963, the son of Charles Lee and Joanne Ellen (Finholt) Adams in Cedar Falls. He married Shelly Ann Pralle on Aug. 3, 1990, in Hampton.
A graduate of Cedar Falls High School, Dave earned a degree from the University of Northern Iowa and later from Wayne State College in Nebraska, with a degree in elementary education. He taught and coached in Rockwell for four years before becoming an insurance agent with Farm Bureau in Clear Lake.
Dave was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, Ozzie, Brock and Mac Adams; sister, Denise (Curt) Braby of Cedar Falls; brother, Doug Adams of Ankeny; mother-in-law, Donna Pralle of Clear Lake; sister-in-law, Patty (Kirk) Mueller of Clear Lake; nieces and nephews, Kassidi (Tim) Poots, Kale Braby, Zach (Brittany) Mueller, and Chloe Mueller; great-nephews, Brendan and Maverick Poots, and Thielen Mueller; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; paternal aunts; and father-in-law, Floyd Pralle.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, with burial at Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake.
Condolences may be left at ColonialChapels.com.
Dave was also very active with youth athletic leagues and the Clear Lake Booster Club. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid fan of baseball. He liked following the St. Louis Cardinals and UNI Panthers. Most of all, he loved watching his sons play sports and spending time with his family.
