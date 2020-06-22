Dave Spensley

He was born in Waterloo, Iowa Feb 13, 1938, and lived in the Midwest until he was 30, working with his father at their drycleaning business operations. His parents were D. J. and Harriett, he was an only child. He graduated from West High in Waterloo in 1956 and attended the University of Miami, Coral Gables with a degree in psychology. He went on to get a master’s degree in the same field at Georgetown University.

He moved to California where he met Clare in 1974. She had been traveling all over the world and he was working for a chemical company as she took several trips before they settled down and married. Dave and Clare partnered in many business ventures including selling equipment for and building drycleaning plants. They spent many years in yacht clubs and owned 7 different boats including a 30 foot sloop and a very fast offshore single engine called Megabyte. Much of their leisure time was spent in the CA Delta on the water and with friends. The last few years in Florida they ventured into other activities and joined several Veteran organizations, as Dave enthusiastically supported causes that support our heroic Vets. He and Clare were volunteers at Holiday Isles when they first moved to Florida and enjoyed helping the 1912 BPOE with parties and events. Dave would hope that you do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some poor unfortunate soul in his name—it could even involve some scotch!!!