July 31, 1929-October 27, 2022
Dave Rainey, July 31st, 1929, to October 27th, 2022, from the cotton fields of Ruleville, Mississippi to the Rath Meat Packing Company of Waterloo, Iowa to the Hereafter in Glory. He leaves behind his wife, Audrey, of 76 years, 7 children, 16 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was a man of faith who praised the Lord through his voice in men’s quartets and church choirs. RIP in the bosom of Abraham, Dad. Memorial service Saturday, Nov. 5th, 2022, at Gift of Life Church. Visitation, 10:00 a.m. service 11:00 a.m. Condolences www.lockefuneralservices.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.