Dave Rainey

  • 0
Dave Rainey

July 31, 1929-October 27, 2022

Dave Rainey, July 31st, 1929, to October 27th, 2022, from the cotton fields of Ruleville, Mississippi to the Rath Meat Packing Company of Waterloo, Iowa to the Hereafter in Glory. He leaves behind his wife, Audrey, of 76 years, 7 children, 16 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was a man of faith who praised the Lord through his voice in men’s quartets and church choirs. RIP in the bosom of Abraham, Dad. Memorial service Saturday, Nov. 5th, 2022, at Gift of Life Church. Visitation, 10:00 a.m. service 11:00 a.m. Condolences www.lockefuneralservices.com

