WATERLOO — Dave Quint, 57, of Buckingham, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Aug. 1, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 10, 1961, in Dubuque, son of Alfred and Anne Sadler Quint. He married Janice Fischels on Sept. 9, 1989, in Waterloo.
In May, Dave celebrated 30 years with Advanced Systems and served many sales and supervisory roles until he was promoted to president/CEO in July, 2012.
Dave was active in the Copier Dealers Association as well as the Business Technology Association, where he served as National President from 2015 to 2016 in addition to receiving their Volunteer of the Year award in 2014. He was a member of the University of Northern Iowa Panther Scholarship Club, receiving the Volunteer of the Year award in 2011.
Survivors include: his wife; two daughters, Kayla (Jamie) Myers of Waterloo and Ashley (Matt) Walters of Cedar Falls; a granddaughter, Lucy Walters; his siblings, Phyllis (Pat) Cerone of Buffalo Grove, Ill., Mary Kay Kelchen of Temple Hill, Ray (Joyce) Quint of Dubuque, Gloria (Mike) Reiter of Cascade, Joan (Bob) Randall of Palm Desert, Calif., and Linda Aschtgen of Cascade.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Eagle Center. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be an 8 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services Thursday.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or the UNI Panther Scholarship Fund.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Dave was an avid Jimmy Buffett fan. He was a longtime trampoline judge, an active 3rd and 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and took pride in his garden, deer hunting and fishing.
