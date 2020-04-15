(1931-2020)
FAIRBANK -- Dave Owens, 88, of Fairbank, died Tuesday, April 14, at MercyOne Senior Care in Oelwein.
He was born April 22, 1931, son of David and Vera (Terpstra) Owens. Dave graduated from Colfax High School. He graduated from Iowa Teachers College in Cedar Falls with a teaching degree and then earned his master’s from Drake University. Dave served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean War where he was a parachutist and an instructor for beginning parachutists.
Dave married Margaret Meckley on March 23, 1951, in Colfax. Dave started at Wapsie Valley Community Schools as a high school principal and then moved up to the superintendent position which he held for 34 years. He was a member of United Methodist Church in Fairbank, the Fairbank American Legion, and was president of the Fairbank Community Club.
Survivors: a son, Mark (Becky) Owens of Fairbank; and two granddaughters, Kara Owens of Atlanta, Ga., and Gina Owens of Marion.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife of 67 years, Margaret; a sister, Patsy Evans; a brother-in-law, Frank Evans; and a niece, Katie Darbyshire.
Services: Due to the pandemic, there will be a private family graveside service. A Celebration Of Life will be held later at the Fairbank American Legion.
Memorials: to Fairbank United Methodist Church, the Fairbank, Oran or Readlyn Fire Departments or to the family. Cards may be sent to Mark Owens, 6965 W Ave., Fairbank, IA 50629.
Online condolences at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
Dave was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather as well as being a dedicated educator.
