Dave Neiman, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family March 21, 2020, at his home in Clear Lake. Dave was born July 27, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio to Harry and Dorothy Neiman. He graduated from West Waterloo High School and Iowa State University. He married Shelly (Blakeman) Jay on August 18, 2000. He recently retired from his job with Minnesota Rural Water Association where he assisted many utility departments across the state of Minnesota with water supply protection plans. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of St. Cloud where he served on the session and building committees, Clear Lake Lions, and the Smith & Wesson Collectors Association. He was a prior member of Christ Community Church and served on the leadership team, Elks, Minnesota Ground Water Association, American Water Works Association, and Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He was a founding member of the Crow Wing County Mounted Patrol and Fire Chief of Mission Township. Dave was awarded the Firefighter of the Year award for the State of Minnesota. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He had many hobbies including hunting, RC cars and airplanes, ham radio, photography, sailing, reloading and serving others in the community. He enjoyed historical re-enactments with his wife and family. He was a treasured member of his Elk Lake Neighborhood.
Dave is survived by his wife of 20 years, Shelly, children Kayla (Dan) Woodall, Karey (David) Stryker, Andrew (Kalie) Jay, Hannah (Paul) Erwin, son-in-law Jeff Southerton, stepchildren Brad, Brian and Bruce Chaffee. Grandchildren Corbin and Norah Woodall, Nic, Cole & Cory Southerton, Liam & Josie Erwin, Laura Kate & Dylan Neiman, and Baby Jay due in May. Great grandson Stetson Southerton. Brother Rick (Marion) Neiman, sisters Susan (Doug) Ostein and Nancy (Charles) Dykeman. Niece Juliana (Ryan) Curtis and nephews Greg (Krista) Neiman and Dean (Kelly) Neiman.
He will be missed by many others whose lives he touched through his work and his personal life. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Dorothy Neiman, sons Steven and Jeffery Neiman, and daughter Laurie Southerton.
A private family memorial service will be held at the Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home in Brainerd, MN.
