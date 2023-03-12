December 28, 2022
EVEANSDALE-Daryl E. Westcott, 92, of Evansdale, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at his home. Memorial Services are 10:30 AM, Monday, March 13, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. Inurnment to follow in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls with military rites provided by Evansdale Amvets Post #31 and Iowa Army National Guard. Memorials may be directed to the family. Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family
