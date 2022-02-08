Daryl James Corwin

February 24, 1943-February 5, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Daryl James Corwin, age 78, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa.

Daryl was born on February 24, 1943, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of Roger and Helen (Hanson) Corwin.

He graduated in 1961 from Cedar Falls High School in Cedar Falls, Iowa. On April 26, 1963, Daryl was united in marriage to Dorothy Eastman in a small ceremony by the Justice of the Peace.

During his life, Daryl worked for Ohler Machinery Company in Janesville, Iowa, Wagner Overhead Door Company in Cedar Falls, Texan Camper Sales in Cedar Falls, and Viking Pump in Cedar Falls. He retired in February, 2009. Daryl was a past member of Washington Chapel Methodist Church north of Cedar Falls. In his spare time Daryl enjoyed woodworking, cars, and guns.

Daryl's memory is honored by: his wife, Dorothy (Eastman) Corwin of Cedar Falls; brother, Doug Corwin of Cedar Falls; brother-in-law, Gary Eastman of Cedar Falls; multiple other brothers & sisters-in law; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 12, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Hillside Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association or the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-885-4321