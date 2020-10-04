Daryl G. Jaschen

He was born September 10, 1935, in Readlyn, Iowa, the son of Walter and Rosetta (Bentley) Jaschen. He attended grade school in Readlyn, graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1953, attended Iowa State University in Ames and then graduated from West Point Military Academy in 1958. Daryl retired in 1984 from the US Army at the rank of Colonel, completing 26 years in the Infantry. In retirement, he worked at the Pentagon for two years. He enjoyed running and golfing in the Washington DC area, and fellowship as a member of the Christ Church, Alexandria VA. Following their move to Naples after several years as snowbirds, Daryl and Nonie continued playing golf together and made many new friends. He is remembered for his sense of humor, patriotism, professionalism, and warm smile. He will be greatly missed.