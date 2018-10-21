READLYN -- Daryl Fred Behnke, 72, of Readlyn, died Sept. 24 after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for many years.
He was born June 19, 1946, in Hampton, son of Frank Robert Behnke and Viola Anne Balgeman Behnke. He married Kathryn Emma Otto of Readlyn on June 19, 1971, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Klinger.
He graduated from Concordia Academy in 1964. He then attended Concordia-St. Paul, graduating in 1969. Daryl was a farmer, teacher, and an insurance and securities agent and financial adviser. He was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn, serving as a Sunday School teacher and president of the church council.
Survived by: his wife; three children, Tina (Chris) Ristau of Denver, Suzanne (Jonathan) Heseman Behnke of Urbandale and A.Jay (Anna) Behnke of Readlyn; nine grandchildren, Leah, Chloe and Reeve Ristau, Jaymes Heseman, and Drea, Ari, Mira, Elis and Nola Behnke; a sister, Lois Trebesch of Osseo, Minn., and twin sister Darlene Brandt of Mounds View, Minn.; and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Carol Behnke; and his brothers-in-law Gill Brandt, Loren Otto and Bernie Trebesch.
Private family memorial service: will be held. His body was donated for research at the University of Iowa. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, Readlyn First Responders, the Tripoli Nursing Home and Community Lutheran School.
Daryl enjoyed golfing, sports and friends and family.
