October 10, 1961-February 2, 2021

WATERLOO—Daryl E. Fuller, 59 of Goodyear, Ariz., and formerly of Waterloo, went to join his mother in Heaven on Tuesday, Feb. 2, after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19.

Daryl was born Oct. 10, 1961, to Donald and Helen Wentworth Fuller in Waterloo. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1980 and later from Hawkeye Community College.

Daryl worked for several companies in Waterloo including Kirby, Columbus High School and Sadler Power Train. He was an over-the-road truck driver for several years before moving to the Phoenix area in 2014, where he was a local truck driver for States Logistics Services.

Daryl is survived by his sisters Diane Fuller, Carol (Jeff) Gelner, and Cindy (Douglas) Hines, all of Waterloo, and sister Cathy Fuller of Decatur, Ga.; nieces and nephews Jeremy (Melanie) Kauten, Christy Kauten and Kelly (Jeff) Kessler, and Matthew Champion and Melissa Champion; great-nieces Tabitha, Keely and Carly Kauten, and Lydia and Violet Kessler; and his granddaughters Madison, Mylie, Mallory, Braelyn and Everly, who were the light of his life.

He was preceded in death by his father; his mother on Dec. 21, 2020; and a brother-in-law, Paul Scheuermann.