Daryl D. Rachuy

(1943-2019)
JESUP — Daryl Dean Rachuy, 76, of Jesup, died at home from cancer Tuesday, Nov. 19.
He was born March 17, 1943, in Independence, son of Allen Fredrick Rachuy and Mary Maxine (Clime) Rachuy. On Dec. 22, 1962, he married Janet Kay Scheel in Garrison
Daryl attended school in Jesup and graduated in 1961, then continued his education at Parsons College in Fairfield for two years. Daryl worked at John Deere in Waterloo, retiring as a supervisor from John Deere in 2001 after 37 years of service. He and Jan enjoyed Florida and made their home in Port Orange, Fla., for five years before returning to Jesup.
He was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Jesup.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Kendall (Becky) Rachuy of Sioux Rapids; three daughters, Kelly (Rob) Barnett of Independence, Dena (Kipp) Oertle of Shawnee, Kan., and Shawna (Chris) White of Lenexa, Kan.; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Tina Rachuy of Little Lake, Mich.
Preceded in death by: a son, Brad Rachuy; a brother, Larry Rachuy; and his parents.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at American Lutheran Church, Jesup. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 21, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup. The family will also receive friends before services Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
While in school Daryl was an exceptional student athlete and excelled in basketball. He held scoring records in basketball at Jesup for more than 30 years and continued his basketball career while in college.
