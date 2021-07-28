WATERLOO-Darwyn Eugene “Gene” McKinnis, 73, died Fri. July 16, 2021 at his home. He was born March 10, 1948 in Berkeley, CA the son of Everett and Ruth Bluford McKinnis. He was a graduate of Columbus High School, Western Michigan University in MI (BA & MA), University of Iowa (Educational Specialist Degree). He worked for DHS as a social worker in several communities until his retirement. He married Susan Miller in 1976; they later divorced. Survived by: 2 sons, Brandon (Brittany) McKinnis and Aaron McKinnis; 5 grandchildren, Kevie, Urijah, Carter, Kaia, and Kairo McKinnis all of Davenport; a brother, Keith (Michelle) McKinnis, of Davenport; a stepsister, Glennis (Kenneth) Wyatt, of Centennial, CO; 2 stepbrothers, Dennis (Paula) Anderson, of Brooklyn Center, MN and James Anderson, of Tampa, FL; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: a half-brother, Kenneth McKinnis of Bronx, NY; a stepbrother, Carl Anderson, and a stepsister, Valerie Anderson. Per Gene’s request, his body will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. For more information visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.