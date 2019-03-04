(1946-2019)
SUMNER — Darwin L. Gitch, 72, of Sumner, died Saturday, March 2, at his home in Sumner.
Darwin Lee, son of Arnold and Laura (Meyer) Gitch, was born Aug. 18, 1946, at Mrs. McIntyre’s Home in Sumner. He married Deborah Marie Field on Jan. 10, 1970, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charles City.
He attended the Sumner Schools with the class of 1964. He served with the United States Army from Nov. 15, 1965 to Aug. 21, 1967. He worked for Avco Finance, Sam’s Clothing and for his father, Arnold Gitch, at Rock & Lime. He later purchased the business from his father. In 1988, he became a sales agent for Banker’s Life & Casualty, where he earned many awards, and was an independent insurance agent. He served as an Elder at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, was on the Board at Camp IODISECA, and a board member for the Sunset Theatre in Sumner.
Survived by: his wife of Sumner; a son, Brian (Raquel) Gitch of Sumner, and their children, Trenton and Lily Bartlet and Sasha and Antonio Gitch; two daughters, Sara Lee and her husband, Travis, of Apple Valley, Minn., and their children, Spencer and Emersen Lee, and Jessica Gitch (friend, Martines Booker) of Apple Valley, Minn., and Jessica’s son, Ethan Wood, and daughter, Jaelin Booker; a sister, Pat (Jim) Yulga of Anthem, Ariz.; a sister-in-law, Joan Meyer of Sumner; a half brother, Richard (Connie) Bittner of Portland, Ore.; four sisters-in-law, Dolores Abel of Arizona, Donna (Larry) Stewart of Charles City, Dianne Harrold of Charles City and Dixie (Jack) Dunagan of Mason City; a niece, Janette Abel of New River, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents, Arnold and Laura Gitch; parents-in-law, Emory and Florence Field; a brother, Larry Meyer; a sister-in-law, Darlene Lyman; and a brother-in-law, Bill Harrold.
Services: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Sumner. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the American Legion Hall in Sumner. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Lutheran Cemetery of Sumner township.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
On May 19, 2004, Darwin was paralyzed. His determination, great attitude, and his faith in God gave him many great years of joy. Dar loved watching his favorite sports teams, the New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes.
