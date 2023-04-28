April 26, 2023
DENVER-Darwin Lawrence Mauer of Denver, IA, passed away on April 26, 2023, at the age of 87. After several months of courageously fighting his declining health.
He is preceded in death, and welcomed home, by his son-in-law, Michael Everding; sister, Angie; and ten brothers: Wilmer, Ole, Roman, Art, Orville, Dale, Dean, Danny, Howard, and William Mauer.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene; children, Bonnie (Loren) Neuzil of Decorah, Brian (Jenise) Mauer of Denver, Derwin (Julene) Mauer of Independence, Laurie (Vince) Lumetta of Cedar Falls, Nancy (Mark) Conklin of Texas, and Tammy Everding of Fairbank; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A visitation of life will be held on Sunday, April 30, from 2:00-5:00 pm at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, IA. Military Honors will be held following the visitation.
The funeral will take place on Monday, May 1, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, Iowa, with a brief visitation starting at 10:00 am and the service following at 11:00 am. The burial will be immediately following at Visitation Catholic Cemetery in Stacyville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to the family for later designation.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379
