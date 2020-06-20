Darwin J. Smith
(1937-2020)

WATERLOO – Darwin J. Smith, 82, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 14, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born June 17, 1937, in Cadott, Wis., son of Harold and Clarice Evjen Smith. He married Bonnie Nelson and they later divorced. He married Avis Sadler Knipp Aug. 11, 1984, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Darwin graduated from Cadott High School in Cadott, Wis. He was a tool and die maker for various companies before retiring in 2001.

Survivors: his wife; three sons, Larry (Kim Albright) Smith of Waterloo, Mitch (Rhonda) Smith of Cleveland, Texas, and Joel Smith of Waterloo; two brothers, Harold (Rosa) Smith of Boyd, Wis., and Elton (Moon) Smith of Georgia; a grandson; a great-grandson; nieces and nephews, and a large stepfamily.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Gerold Smith.

Memorial service: 11 a. m. Monday, June 22, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with inurnment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Raymond. Visitation will be for one hour before the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 concerns, face masks are requested for those attending the visitation and service.

Memorials: to the Iowa Donor Network.

Online condolences at www.hagarywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Darwin Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

