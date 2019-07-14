CEDAR FALLS – Darwin Boelts, 57, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
We said goodbye-for-now to Darwin Boelts on Friday, July 12, 2019, and our hearts will never be the same for having known and loved him. He was born on September 19th, 1961 to LaVern and Marion Boelts, in Wellsburg, IA. With two older brothers – Ron Boelts (Iowa Falls) and Leon (Phyllis) Boelts (Wellsburg), Darwin enjoyed growing up on the farm, particularly since it meant being in charge of burning the trash barrel contents. His childhood “fire management” shaped him, and led him straight into a rewarding and challenging 30-year firefighting career with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
Darwin married Maribeth Condon on August 1st, 1983, and they enjoyed 35 devoted, happy years together. They were graced with three children, Adam (Janelle) Bolts of Cedar Falls, Hanna (Noah) Henscheid of Des Moines, and Will (Nouran Boelts Othman) of Cedar Falls. In addition, Darwin was smitten and so proud to be a grandpa to Leo and Della Bolts, and Abe and Layla Henscheid. Along with special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, there were no in-laws, truly — just brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, moms and dads. A wide circle of close friends were considered family too.
Darwin could best be described by five words. He was faithful, kind, humble, fun, and brave. Faithful to Jesus, first and foremost. Kind in the steady, quiet, generous ways he served his family, friends, neighbors, and complete strangers. Humble in how he listened, and put other people’s needs before his own. And whether on the golf course, chucking a snowball, making up spontaneous games with the grandkids, or sitting around a campfire with his fellow firefighters — he knew the ingredients for fun. Lastly, Darwin was brave. When it came to all things fire, rescue, and more recently, the beast of brain cancer and its recurrence, he was inspiringly, consistently fearless and without complaint. In his spirit of helping others, it was Darwin’s desire to donate his body to Mayo Hospitals and Clinics, with the prayer that cancer research will lead to cancer cures.
He was preceded in death by his father, LaVern Boelts, and his father-in-law, Gerald Condon.
A celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls with funeral honors by Waterloo Fire Rescue honor guard. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Greg Freshwater Education Fund for firefighter training or to Orchard Hill Church. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com. Locke Funeral Home, 319-233-6138.
