(1937-2020)
DENVER — Darwin B. Larson, 83, of Denver, died Saturday, Feb. 29, at Denver Sunset Home, Denver.’
He was born Jan, 8, 1937, in Mitchell Township, Mitchell County, son of Duane and Sadie (Weldin) Larson. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1955. On Sept. 21, 1958, he married Carol Ann Peter. She died in 2016.
He was employed by Titus Manufacturing for almost 20 years until the plant closed in 1975. He retired in 2000 from Bruns Machinery in Cedar Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: a daughter, Linda Brink of Evergreen, Colo.; three sons, David (Julie) Larson of Lake Havasu, Ariz., Mark Larson of Waterloo, and Dean (Michelle) Larson of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Katie Larson of Los Angeles, Calif., Jonathan Larson of Cedar Rapids, Anne Brink of Brooklyn, N.Y., Jacqueline Brink of Minneapolis, Minn., Sadie Larson of Waterloo and Claretta Larson of Waterloo; and a brother, Dale (Marlys) Larson of Bondurant.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Carol; a brother, Darrell Larson; and a sister, Dorothy Gerdes.
Services: Private family service was March 4 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Visitation was Wednesday at the funeral home with a Celebration of Life held immediately following at the Denver American Legion Hall; private family burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice or the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
He enjoyed bicycling, outdoor recreation and wildlife, and reading. He also enjoyed his visits to the Denver American Legion Hall to be with friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.