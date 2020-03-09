(1937-2020)

DENVER — Darwin B. Larson, 83, of Denver, died Saturday, Feb. 29, at Denver Sunset Home, Denver.’

He was born Jan, 8, 1937, in Mitchell Township, Mitchell County, son of Duane and Sadie (Weldin) Larson. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1955. On Sept. 21, 1958, he married Carol Ann Peter. She died in 2016.

He was employed by Titus Manufacturing for almost 20 years until the plant closed in 1975. He retired in 2000 from Bruns Machinery in Cedar Falls.

Survivors: a daughter, Linda Brink of Evergreen, Colo.; three sons, David (Julie) Larson of Lake Havasu, Ariz., Mark Larson of Waterloo, and Dean (Michelle) Larson of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Katie Larson of Los Angeles, Calif., Jonathan Larson of Cedar Rapids, Anne Brink of Brooklyn, N.Y., Jacqueline Brink of Minneapolis, Minn., Sadie Larson of Waterloo and Claretta Larson of Waterloo; and a brother, Dale (Marlys) Larson of Bondurant.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Carol; a brother, Darrell Larson; and a sister, Dorothy Gerdes.