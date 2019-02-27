Darryl J. Brumm

(1956-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Darryl John Brumm, 62, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Feb. 25, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born April 23, 1956, in Osage, son of John and Mary (Kasel) Brumm. He married Kelly Pirnat on June 12, 1982, in Sand Springs.
He graduated from Mason City Newman in 1975; earned an associate degree from NIACC; and an accounting degree from the University of Northern Iowa. He was a CPA with the State of Iowa Auditor’s Office, and a University of Northern Iowa track and field official. He served as treasurer of the Cedar River Runners Club and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where he was involved with the Knights of Columbus Council 4516.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Joel Brumm of Waterloo; two daughters, Elizabeth (Joe Stephen) Brumm of Winter Park, Colo., and Kate (Jon) Nurre of Van Buren Township, Mich.; his mother, of Storm Lake; nine siblings, Karen (Terry) Murray of Storm Lake, Donna (Paul) Mueller of Elsberry, Mo., Scott (Brenda) Brumm of Cedar Rapids, Carmen (Al) Santee of Ankeny, Bruce Brumm of Webster, Minn., Nancy (Mark) MacEachran of Cedar Rapids, Kurt (Brenda) Brumm of Bonner Springs, Mo., Mark (Crysti) Brumm of Carlisle, and Terry (Tara) Brumm of Tarpon Springs, Fla.
Preceded in death by: his father.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Richardson Funeral Service, where there will be a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary. Visitation also for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Gift of Life Transplant House, 705 Second St. SW, Rochester, MN 55902.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.