Darryl G. Zmoos

(1951-2020)
WAUCOMA -- Darryl Gregory Zmoos, 69, of Boulder, Colo., died March 11 at Boulder Community Health.
He was born March 8, 1951, in New Hampton, the son of Otto Frederick and Ruth Marie (Beier) Zmoos. He graduated from Fredericksburg High School in 1969 and attended Waldorf College and the University of Iowa. He worked on the family farm before to moving to Boulder where he worked in construction and installing spray foam insulation.
Survivors: five siblings, Sandra Tank of Naperville, Ill., Deborah (Rick) Vanderbilt of Sumner, Sheree (Clinton) Clark of Maple Grove, Minn., Carol (Brad) Bristow of Urbandale, and Christopher (Dawn) Zmoos of Waucoma; 16 nieces and nephews; and 22 great-nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers-in-law.
Services: Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at St. John's Lutheran Church-Stapleton Cemetery in rural Waucoma.
Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
He was an outdoor enthusiast, hiking, bicycling, jogging and enjoying the beauty of the mountains. Darryl also enjoyed living a healthy lifestyle, which included a vegan diet and daily exercise. Darryl was an avid reader, enjoyed touring the N.O.A.A. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) in Boulder, and attending musical concerts.
