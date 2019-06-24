(1942-2019)
DIKE — Darryl Edward Sherwood, 76, of Dike, died Saturday, June 22, at Mercy One Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.
He was born Aug. 14, 1942, in Cedar Falls, son of Edward and Arvilla (Jacobsen) Sherwood. He married Peggy Jean Oltman on Oct. 2, 1964, at Lincoln Center Reformed Church in rural Dike.
He graduated from Dike High School and was a farmer and dairyman on his family’s farm in rural Dike. He later worked at the Hudson Creamery and then was a farm hand with Stewart Farm, rural Dike. Darryl retired as a custodian at the University of Northern Iowa in 2010, after 33 years of service. He was an active member of Fredsville Lutheran Church, serving on the church council and the education committee.
Survived by: his wife, Peggy Sherwood of Dike; a daughter, Julie (Tim) Leonard of Osceola; and a son, Brad (Carrie) Sherwood of Dike; two grandchildren, Madeline and Carter Sherwood, both of Dike; a brother, Delmar (Carol) Sherwood of Brooklyn, Iowa; and a sister, Denise (John) Abels, of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Fredsville Lutheran Church, with burial in Fredsville Lutheran Cemetery, both in rural Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, and for an hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or the family for future charity designation.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
