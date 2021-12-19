Darryl E. McFarland, 77, of La Porte City, died Wed., Dec. 15, 2021, at his home. He was born May 16, 1944, in Waterloo the son of Harvey John and Pearl Marie Marshall McFarland. He was a 1963 graduate of La Porte City High School. He married Lorraine Harkness Sept. 2, 1967, in La Porte City. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965. Darryl worked at John Deere Foundry for 31 years, retiring in 1997. After retirement, he worked for Brown Farms for 12 years. Survived by: his wife, Lorraine of La Porte City; two sons, Ed (Wanda) McFarland and Patrick (Tracy) McFarland all of La Porte City; a daughter, Lori (Jada) McFarland of Gilbertville; three grandchildren, Kari (Lance) Murphy of North Liberty, Bryanna (Ethan Mangrich) McFarland and Alexis (Matt Schons) McFarland of Waterloo; one great-grandson, Bodie Murphy; three brothers, Cliff (Nancy) McFarland of La Porte City, Jim (Deb) Jungling of La Porte City, Bill (Deb) Jungling of Mt. Auburn; a sister, Sue (Tim) Kelly of Waterloo; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, John and his twin Dennis McFarland; and a sister, Carla (Kenny) Kennedy. Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Wed., December 22, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with inurnment in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Military Rites conducted by La Porte City American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Locke in La Porte City, 606 E. Main St., where there will be a 4 p.m. Rosary Service. Visitation will also be held one hour before the service at the church. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Locke in La Porte City, 606 E. Main St, is in charge of arrangement 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.