August 9, 1957—March 7, 2021
Darrell Lynn Taylor was born August 9, 1957 in Kennett, MO, son of Wallace and Nellie (Brooks) Taylor. He married Lynn Fry in 1979 at the First Assembly of God in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on May 10, 2020. Darrell enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, music, his friends and loved his family.
Darrell died March 7, 2021 at MercyOne in Waterloo at the age of 63. He is preceded in death by his father; wife and two brothers: Kenneth and Cleveland “Bub” Taylor. He is survived by a son Adam (Sabrina) Taylor of Cedar Falls; a daughter Kimberlee Taylor of Las Vegas, NV; two grandchildren: Gabriel and Gavin Taylor; a brother Allen Taylor of Waterloo and a sister Cheryl Taylor of Waterloo.
There will be no services at this time.
Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
