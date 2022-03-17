September 13, 1946-March 15, 2022

EVANSDALE-Darrell Lee Morrow, 75, of Evansdale, Iowa, and previously from Denver, Iowa, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at NorthCrest specialty Care in Waterloo.

Darrell was born on September 13, 1946, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Beverly Ann (Kroenecke) and Wilbert Leroy Morrow. He was raised in Denver where he attended school and graduated from Denver High School in 1964. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force and served until his honorable discharge in 1968. On June 7, 1969, Darrell was united in marriage to Sandy Canfield in Denver. The couple was blessed with three daughters, Kerri, Jennifer, and Jessica and later divorced. Darrell worked as a Switchman and Conductor for Chicago Central and Pacific Railroad; he retired in 1993. In 2018, Darrell with his grandson, Jacob Morrow, proudly went on the meaningful Honor Flight to Washington DC.

Darrell was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver and the Acker-Matthias American Legion Post #653 in Denver. He was a volunteer fireman for the Denver Fire Department for many years and more remotely, served as Secretary for the Chicago Central Credit Union Board. In his 40’s, Darrell was a member of the Denver Alumni Football Program. He also liked watching sports; his teams were the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. For many years he collected pens, pencils, and coins, and enjoyed ceramics, woodworking, and fishing. Most of all, Darrell was a family man and loved spending time with family. For many years, he coached his children and grandchildren’s sporting events, including YSF Football.

Darrell is survived by three daughters, Kerri (Jon) Bottema of Waterloo, Jennifer (Toby) Edmondson of Evansdale and Jessica Girres of Waterloo; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Pamela (Al) Morrow of Cedar Rapids, two half-sisters, Julie (Bart) Morrow of Evansdale, and Shelda (Jeff) Brenner of North Liberty; step-sister, Donna Sneed of Melbourne, Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, William Morrow; and stepparents, Barbara Morrow and William Ibach.

According to his wishes, Darrell’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver with Pastor Scot McCluskey officiating. Following the service, military rites will be provided by Acker-Matthias American Legion Post #653. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379