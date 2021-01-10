Darrell E. Salmons

October 21, 1938-December 21, 2020

Darrell Edward Salmons, 82, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020, at MercyOne/Covenant Medical Center of Waterloo from COVID-19. He was born October 21, 1938, in Springfield, MO, son of Tom and Una (Hendricksen) Salmons. After moving to Cedar Falls, Darrell attended Teacher’s College High School graduating with the Class of 1956. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Shirley Ann Hansen, on September 12, 1959. Darrell was proud to be a Cedar Falls Firefighter who retired from service in January of 1995.

Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his parents; his son, Scott Salmons; sister, Donna Brody; brother, Roger Salmons; and one grandchild. He is survived by his sons, Dean (Lisa) Salmons of Cedar Falls and Eric (Tammy) Salmons of Waterloo; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a very dear friend, Joanne Helland.

Darrell’s memorial service will be at 10:00 am on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Attendees must bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.