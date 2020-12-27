Darrell E. Salmons

October 21, 1938-December 21, 2020

Darrell Edward Salmons, 82, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020, at MercyOne/Covenant Medical Center of Waterloo from COVID-19. He was born October 21, 1938, in Springfield, MO, son of Tom and Una (Hendricksen) Salmons. After moving to Cedar Falls, Darrell attended Teacher's College High School graduating with the Class of 1956. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Shirley Ann Hansen, on September 12, 1959. Darrell was proud to be a Cedar Falls Firefighter and retired from service in January of 1995.

Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his parents; his son, Scott Salmons; sister, Donna Brody; brother, Roger Salmons; and one grandchild. He is survived by his sons, Dean (Lisa) Salmons of Cedar Falls and Eric (Tammy) Salmons of Waterloo; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a very dear friend, Joanne Helland.

Due to COVID restrictions, Darrell's family will hold a memorial service at a later date with a private burial at Greenwood Cemetery of Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Darrell enjoyed reading, loved street rods and was known for his hot sauces. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.