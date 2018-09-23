SUMNER -- Darrell D. Libke, 74, of Sumner, died at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City on Tuesday, Sept. 18, from complications of cancer surgery.
He was born July 12, 1944, in Aurelia, son of Albert and Alice (Lydell) Libke. He graduated from Aurelia High School in 1962 and Buena Vista College in 1966. In 1975 he earned a master's degree from the University of Northern Iowa in speech with emphasis in oral interpretation.
In 1975 he married Nancy Samuelson. Darrell began his teaching career in Malvern and later Glenwood. In 1970 he began a 30-year career at West Central, Maynard, teaching high school English, coaching both group and individual contest speech, and directing countless plays and musicals. In 2001 he was inducted into the Iowa High School Speech Association Hall of Fame. After retirement his love of teaching led him back to West Central for long-term substituting and as an adjunct instructor for North Iowa Community College until 2017.
Darrell was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner;
He was a charter member of the Sumner Lions Club. In 2012 he was honored as a Melvin Jones Fellow through the Lions Club. Darrell also worked with the local United Fund for several years. The Sumner Community Theatre benefited from his efforts on stage, behind the scenes, and as a director. In later years he continued judging for the Iowa High School Speech Association, as well as serving as an officer for the Hall of Fame.
Survivors: wife; a daughter. Adrianne (Ryan); grandchildren, Norah and Grant; a sister, Ellen; a sister-in-law, Leann; and cousins and nieces.
Preceded in death by: his parents: and two brothers, Duane and Dennis.
Services: 10:30 on Monday, Sept. 24, at St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner, with burial in Union Mound Cemetery, Sumner. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 23, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, and for an hour before services at the church.
Although he always said teaching was his real hobby, puzzles, staying current on the news (and talking back at it), clipping coupons, and visiting with people were his everyday pleasures. Time spent with kids, grandkids, his sister, cousins, and friends was always the best.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.