Darrel F. Cox

October 14, 1941-January 23, 2023
FAIRBANK-Darrel Francis Cox age 81 of Fairbank passed away, January 23, 2023 at his home. He was born October 14, 1941 in Waterloo the son of Raymond and Helen (Whitney) Cox. Darrel grew up in rural Fairbank and spent the rest of his life in the same area. He was a graduate of the very first class of Wapsie Valley Community Schools in 1960. Darrel was a lifelong farmer while also working at John Deere in Waterloo for 38 years, which he retired from in 1998. He married Carolyn Ann Schutte on August 19, 1961 at the United Methodist Church in Fairbank. Carolyn passed away March 11, 1988. Darrel is survived by his four sons; Russ of Readlyn, Brian (Reiko) of Greenwood, Indiana, Dan of Plainfield and Mike of Readlyn. 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, One brother, Craig (Wilma) Cox; one brother-in-law, Elton Schutte; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Schutte. Darrel was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a brother, Curtis Cox; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rueben and Esther Schutte; a brother-in-law, Orlyn Schutte; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Schutte and several close friends.
Visitation: 3:00-7:00 PM Sunday, January 29 at Woods Funeral Home and for on hour before services Monday at the church.
Funeral Services: 10:00 AM Monday, January 30 at the United Methodist Church in Fairbank.
Interment: Fairbank Cemetery
Memorials: May be directed to the United Methodist Church or to the family for later designation.
Lunch will be served following the services at the Fairbank American Legion.
