(1932-2020)

WAVERLY—Darrel D. Hoppenworth, 87, of Waverly, died Friday, May 8, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly.

He was born Sept. 30, 1932, in Bremer County, son of Lillian (Rover) and Herold Hoppenworth. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1951, and worked as a mechanic for Bruns Garage. On July 5, 1953, Darrel married Marlene Nolte at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. She died in December 2019.

In 1957 Darrel began his career with Carnation. He started in fleet maintenance, worked up to plant engineer and retired in 1991. He was a charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly.

Survivors: a son, Scott (Cindy) Hoppenworth of Waverly; four grandchildren, Andrew (Erin Mulcahy) Hoppenworth of Palm Beach Garden, Fla., Jordan (Mara) Hoppenworth of Davenport, Nicole (Wendy Keely) Miller of Davenport and Ashley Miller of Waverly; two great-grandchildren, Leia Hoppenworth and Caroline Christian; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Nolte of Waverly; and special nieces, Christie and Linda.

Preceded in death by: his wife, Marlene; his parents; and a grandson, Dustin Hoppenworth.

Services: According to his wishes, Darrel’s body has been cremated. A private family remembrance will be held later with inurnment of both Darrel and Marlene’s cremains in Harlington Cemetery. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550 Chicago, IL, 60631, or the family.

Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

Marlene and Darrel traveled and camped throughout the United States, most notably to Alaska, Colorado, and 12 years wintering in Apache Junction, Ariz. They also had a permanent camping spot in Elkader for several years. Darrel’s favorite hobbies included wood carving and stained-glass projects.

