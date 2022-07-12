July 7, 1949-July 8, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Darrel Bumsted, 73, of Independence, IA died on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, IA.

Darrel was born on July 7, 1949, the son of Edward and Dorothy M. (Leohr) Bumsted. He was a 1967 graduate of the Jefferson High School in Independence, IA, and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in science for Agriculture in 1971 from Iowa State University. Darrel returned to Independence and started working for Lester Construction Company. He traveled throughout Iowa to build schools, hospitals, and many other buildings for many years. On June 12, 1976, Darrel married Darlene Beasley in Alton, IL. They made their home in Independence where they raised their four children together. Darrel had worked for Larson Construction in Independence for approximately 30 years before retiring.

Darrel loved farming. For many years he raised a few hogs, lambs, and later a number of milking cows. He will always be remembered for always being ready to help his friends and neighbors on their farms. Darrel was always happy to jump up in a tractor to help plow the fields or help harvest the crop at the end of the year. His schedule really revolved around the farming season.

He is survived by his wife Darlene Bumsted, Independence, IA, his children; Candace Kremer, Urbana, IA, Chad (Maria) Bumsted, Witchita, KS, Charissa (Eric) Strickell, Winthrop, IA, and Christopher (Abbey) Bumsted, Dunkerton, IA, nine grandchildren; Faith (Eli) Ford, Brody Kremer, TJ Kremer, Kurtis Kremer, Grace Kremer, Mckynzie Strickell, Quinn Strickell, Colton Strickell, and Benson Bumsted, and a brother Myron Bumsted, Macks Creek, MO.

Darrel is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorothy Bumsted, and two infants lost in miscarriage.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Hope Wesleyan Church in Independence, IA, with Rev. Elissa Dodge officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 PM until 7 PM on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Reiff Family Center—Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA.

