November 15,1927-December 16, 2020

INDEPENDENCE—Darlys J. Schmitt, 93, of Independence, IA died on Wednesday December 16, 2020 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.

Darlys was born on November 15,1927 in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Henry P. and Anna (Brunscheon) Schmidt. She was a 1946 graduate of the East High School in Waterloo. On May 30, 1947 she married James A. Schmitt and they made their home in Waterloo. Darlys worked at the Chamberlin Manufacturing and later at Rath Packing in Waterloo, until they moved to Independence in 1971. They purchased a farm outside of Independence and farmed the land until James retirement in 1987. Darlys worked for several years at the Graham Department Store in downtown Independence, before taking a job as a bookkeeper at Boubin Automotive. She worked there for many years before retiring in 1992.

James and Darlys traveled often together throughout the United States. Almost every year they took a trip to Las Vegas together, and would drive to Arizona to visit family. She loved spending time with her family and friends. They often hosted parties for friends and family at their cabin on the Wapsipinicon River in Littleton, IA. Having her grandchildren over to the farm was some of her fondest memories.