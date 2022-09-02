August 4, 2022

Darlys Ines (Frahm) Varner, 92, long-time resident of Waterloo, passed away into the arms of the Lord on August 4th at her son’s home in Trophy Club, TX.

Darlys was born in rural Bremer County, raised on the family farm, attended a one-room schoolhouse, and graduated from Sumner High School in 1947. Upon graduation, she moved to Waterloo, soon securing an administrative job at Rath Packing Company, where she worked for twelve years before resigning to devote her full-time energy to raising her four children. Darlys met her husband (Bill) at Electric Park Ballroom and married him in 1952. Darlys later took a job at St. Francis Hospital (Covenant Medical Center), where she worked nights so she could be home with the children during the day, until her retirement in 2000. She always wanted the best for her family, ready with a helping hand even into her nineties. She was a proud member of First Presbyterian Church for over 70 years and considered the church an important part of her life.

The first story she always told was her dad calling “Darlys, come hold this tape measure” and her running outside to help while her sisters stayed inside; she loved being the tomboy. The second story she proudly told was about getting second place in the high school singing contest, and later all the parents and teachers saying she should have won. When she was twelve, she drove her dad’s Ford to school, picking up other children along the way. She loved horses, especially the family horse Maude and always had stories about the two be-loved draft horses, Barney and Sailor.

Darlys loved music. She was part of the Waterloo Mother’s Choir and church choir, when a child she always wanted to play the piano but as a farm girl never had the time. All the way to the end she loved dancing around the house to the sounds of country music. Now in heaven, perhaps she is playing the piano and singing “I’ll Fly Away” and “Amazing Grace”.

Darlys is survived by her children, Marc (wife Sandy) of Green Bay, WI, Randy (wife Dyanna) of Trophy Club, TX, Philip (wife Shari) of St. Charles, MO, and Kristin (husband Patrick) of Davidsonville, MD, her younger sister Marianne Richards, 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Darlys was preceded in death by her husband, two brothers and two sisters. Funeral services will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, in Waterloo, on 8 Oct at 1130.