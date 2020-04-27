Darlys E. Picht
(1926-2020)

WAVERLY -- Darlys E. Picht, 93, of Waverly, died Saturday, April 25, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly.

She was born Aug. 6, 1926, in Tripoli, daughter of Erwin and Bertha (Tonne) Buenger. On June 27, 1959, Darlys married Wayne Picht at St. John's Lutheran Church in Waverly. The couple owned and operated Happy Hour Trailer Sales.

Darlys was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly and 4F Sam's Camping Club.

Survivors: two daughters, Joyce Barbatti of Cedar Falls, and Julie Schwarz of Hinsdale, Ill.; a granddaughter, Samantha (Nick) Singer of Seattle, Wash.; two stepgrandchildren, Ross (Tara) Barbatti of Cedar Falls, and Tracy (Nicki Thorn) Barbatti of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband in 2015; a son-in-law, Tom Barbatti, in 2016; sister Genevive in childhood; and her stepfather, Carl Bahe.

Services: Darlys has been cremated. Due to the pandemic, the family will be having a memorial service at Good Shepherd Chapel, Bartels Retirement Community in Waverly, at a later date; burial of cremains at Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family to be donated to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.

Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

Darlys enjoyed camping, knitting, crafting, playing cards and volunteering at church.

 

