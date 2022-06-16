April 1, 1928-June 14, 2022

WAVERLY-Darlyce Sullivan, 94, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Darlyce Nadeen Sullivan was born on April 1, 1928, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Margaret (Kohlmann) Seamon. She attended school in Waverly, graduating in 1946 from the Waverly High School. On November 23, 1950, she was united in marriage to Timothy Edward Sullivan at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple made their home in Waverly, where they raised their two sons, Jim and Gary. When her boys were old enough to go to school, Darlyce started working for the Waverly-Shell Rock School System in the serving line at Southeast Elementary.

In her spare time, Darlyce enjoyed camping with her husband Tim and boys, quilting, reading, but what gave her the most joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Darlyce is survived by her two sons, Jim (Deb) Sullivan of Janesville, Iowa, Gary (Rhonda) Sullivan of Waterloo, Iowa; a grandson, James Sullivan of Knoxville, Tennessee; two great grandchildren, Brody and Conor Sullivan. Darlyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tim on April 26, 2015; a granddaughter, Teresa Sullivan; and her sister and brother-in-law, Audrey (Charles) Dewey.

Funeral services will be held on 2:00 pm Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, with Chaplain Mike Blair from Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community officiating. Burial will be in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:00 pm until service time at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the Sullivan family and online condolences for Darylce’s family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187.