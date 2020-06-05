Darline M. Boehmer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1926-2020)

WATERLOO — Darline Marcella Boehmer, 93, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 3, at ManorCare Health Services of natural causes.

She was born Oct. 29, 1926, in Lime Springs, the daughter of Ernest and Fannie Stockdale Tibbals. She was a graduate of Lime Springs High School. She married Wilbert Boehmer on Nov. 27, 1944, in Alta Vista; he preceded her in death Dec. 20, 2011.

Darline retired from Sears, where she worked as a sales clerk for many years. She was a member of College Hill Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls and past president of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 Auxiliary.

Survivors: two sons, Victor (Mary) Boehmer of Kensett, and Rodney (Sondra) Boehmer of Waterloo; a daughter, Ruth Ann (James) Westcott of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Elton and Rex Tibbals, both of Lime Springs; and two sisters, Marie (Jerry) Kruger of Leroy, Minn., and Iva (Gary) Zirbel of Kasson, Minn.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Craig Boehmer; one great-grandson, Justin Kinkade; and two sisters, Maxine Peters and Georgia Hebrink.