CEDAR FALLS — Darlene Doris Wipperman, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born April 26, 1928, in Preston, daughter of Claude Ellsworth and VeNona Enid (Burns) Kelly. She married the Rev. John Fredrick Wipperman on June 13, 1948, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Preston. He preceded her in death.

She graduated from Preston High School. Together in John’s ministry, Darlene and John served at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Arlington, Atonement Lutheran Church in Clinton and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Manson.

Survived by: a son, Gary (Kristen) Wipperman of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Gail (Arthur) Wisner of Westminster, Md.; a son, Greg (Robyn Freeman) Wipperman of Wilmington, N.C.; six grandchildren, Braden (Kimberly) Wipperman, Alek Wipperman, Devin Wipperman, Melissa (Ricky) Davis, Steve (Lindsey) Wisner and Brian (Stefanie) Wisner; and six great-grandchildren, Caelyn Wipperman, Reece Wipperman, Brynn Wipperman, Kaitlin Davis, Sarah Davis and Lottie Wisner.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; and two brothers, Dale Kelly and Donald Kelly.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly, and graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Manson. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Western Home Communities, Cedar Valley Hospice or to ELCA World Hunger.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

