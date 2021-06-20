WATERLOO—Darlene Valeda Oden, 66, of Waterloo, died Sun., June 12, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. She was born Sept. 22, 1954, in Waterloo, the daughter of Henry and Ruby Gray Oden. She was a graduate of Waterloo East High School. She married Walter “James” Leach, and they were later divorced. She married Roy Lee Jones, Sr., they were later divorced. She then married Thomas Wells, Sr., they were later divorced. Survived by: 3 daughters, Valeda Anderson of Dallas, TX, Chandra Oden and Joylene Jones, both of Waterloo; 3 sons, Dante Hunter of Waterloo, Roy (Nigi) Jones, Jr. of Tamarac, FL, Thomas Wells, Jr. of Waterloo; 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; a brother, Marquis Gray of Waterloo and a special niece, Monette Oden of Waterloo. Preceded in death by: her parents and a sister, Virginia Oden. Services: will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.