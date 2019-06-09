(1928-2019)
READLYN -- Darlene Tiedt, 91 of Readlyn, died Friday, June 7, at the Oelwein Health Care Center.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1928, in rural Fairbank, daughter of Herman and Lydia (Matthias) Moeller. On July 20, 1947, she married Earl Tiedt at St. John's Lutheran Church in Fairbank. He preceded her in death Jan. 8, 1997.
Darlene graduated from Oran High School in 1945 and Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in 1946. She resided on the Eldo Moeller Sr. farm while earning money for her family during the Depression. After college she taught in two rural schools. She and Earl farmed in the Readlyn area.
Survived by: her children, Lowell Tiedt of Anamosa, Cheryl (Joe) Hart of New Hampton, Layton (Karen) Tiedt of Fairbank, Cheila (Rick) Goedken of Farley and Charla (Chuck) Gardner of Estherville; 16 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorlin Moeller of Oelwein, Lois (Jerry) Heineman of Fairbank and Ron (Diana) Moeller of Mason City; a sister-in-law, Marlene Moeller of Iowa City; and her seven godchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents, her husband; and her siblings and their spouses, Verla (Ralph) Kane; Leon (Betty) Moeller and Kenneth Moeller.
Services: 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family
Memorials: may be directed to the Zion Lutheran Church, Oelwein Health Care Center or to the family for a later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
