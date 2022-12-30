May 1, 1930-December 27, 2022

ACKLEY-Darlene Richtsmeier, 92, of Ackley, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at St. John’s U.C.C. in Ackley with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the St. John’s U.C.C. in Ackley or to a charity of your choice.

Darlene F Richtsmeier was born May 1, 1930, in Butler County, rural Ackley, the only child of Frank and Verna Anders. She grew up on the farm where she was born, attended school in Ackley and graduated from Ackley High School in 1948. While in high school she played the bass drum and was active in publishing the yearbook and the school newspaper. After graduation she worked for two years at the Ackley Creamery.

Darlene married John K. Richtsmeier on August 6, 1950, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Ackley Iowa. They moved to her home farm in March of 1951 where she was a farm wife and homemaker. She and John spent their married life on the farm raising their 4 children. Sadly, John passed in 2004. She continued to live on the farm she loved until January 2019 when she moved into Grand JiVante in Ackley. Darlene was a lifelong member of St. John’s United Church of Christ where she served as Sunday School teacher and superintendent and a member of the Sunshine Circle. She also served on the Ackley-Geneva school PTA, Band Mothers group, and was a hospice volunteer for over 20 years. In later years she enjoyed visits from her great-grandchildren and watching Hallmark movies.

Darlene is survived by her children Marv (Glenna) of Ackley, Jim (Cindy) of Ackley, Gloria (Ken) Lewis of Lewisville, MN, Keith’s wife Carolyn (Randy Blaseg), 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, in-laws Ralph (Betty) Richtsmeier and Barb Richtsmeier, all of Babbitt, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John in 2004 and son Keith in 2009, as well as John’s 5 brothers and 4 sisters.