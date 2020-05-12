Darlene R. Knief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1936-2020)

WAVERLY — Darlene Rose Knief, 84, of Waverly, died Sunday, May 10, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner of natural causes.

She was born in 1936 in Waverly, daughter of Herman and Minnie (Steinberg) Foelske of Janesville. She graduated from Janesville High School and obtained a teacher certificate from Wartburg College. Darlene taught in Sheffield and Waverly. On June 15, 1958, Darlene married Lawrence Knief at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Denver. She quit teaching and engaged in dairy, crop, and beef farming with her husband.

Darlene was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Artesian, near Waverly.

Survivors: her husband; a son, Robert (Diane) Knief of Des Moines; two daughters, Debra (Jeff) Mack of Elgin, Ill., and Kathy (Ken) Thomas of Fairbanks, Alaska; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Min) Mack, Elizabeth Mack, Cole Thomas, Seth Thomas, and Anna Thomas; a brother, Duane (Sandy) Foelske of Waverly; a sister, Andrea (Robert) Musselman of Fort Collins, Colo.; and two sisters-in-law, Melodie Foelske of Janesville and Velma Huebner of Clarence.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, LuAnn Leisinger; a brother, Ronald Foelske; and two brothers-in-law, Marvin Leisinger and Orvel Huebner.