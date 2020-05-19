(1931-2020)
JESUP -- Darlene P. Bronner, 88, of Newton, formerly of Jesup died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Park Centre. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 21, at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Cresco, Iowa. Memorials to the American Lutheran Church in Jesup may be mailed to the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory.
Darlene, the daughter of Ted and Evelyn (Ratcliff) Gunhus, was born on July 2, 1931 in Cresco. She grew up in Cresco and graduated from Cresco High School in 1950. Darlene was united in marriage with Earl Bronner on July 1, 1950. They lived in Waterloo and Denver, Iowa before making their home in Jesup for many years. Darlene was a homemaker. She was an active member of the American Lutheran Church in Jesup.
Darlene is survived by her children, Doug (Sandy) Bronner of Grimes, David (Renee) Bronner of Cedar Falls, and Amy Rahe of Oelwein; grandchildren, Dannabelle Bronner, Trey Bronner, Kennedy Bronner, Olivia Bronner, Sydney Rahe, and Avarie Rahe; her great-grandchild, Xavier; and good friends, Barr and Rose Christiansen of Jesup. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl; daughter, Deborah Bronner; sister, Marcella Creager; and brothers, Jimmy and Orville Gunhus.
