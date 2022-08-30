November 30, 1922-August 26, 2022

Darlene N. Snyder of Newburgh, IN formerly of Dunkerton, Iowa died Friday, August 26, 2022.

She was born November 30, 1922 in Black Hawk County, Iowa, to Frank and Susan (Reichert) Holdiman. On November 12, 1942 she married Blain “Jake” Snyder in Waterloo, Iowa. They farmed near Dunkerton for many years. She also worked for Dr. Clinton Berryhill in Readlyn. She was a member of Dunkerton United Methodist Church.

She will be missed by her 2 sons Gary (Connie), Steven (Mary), and 1 daughter Judy (Jerry) Liddle; Grandchildren Blain (Mari), Dan (Janelle), Joel (Erika), Jason (Lauren), Matt (Sarah), Tom (Tricia), Kristin (Mike), and Stacey (Mike), 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-grandson due 11/30/2022 and beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jake, parents, 2 sisters, and 1 granddaughter Shannon Snyder. She loved her family, friends, card playing and coffee; but not necessarily in that order.

Per her request, there will be no funeral service. A graveside service will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Dunkerton UMC or Cedar Bend Humane Society, Waterloo, Iowa.