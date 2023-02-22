Darlene Mary (Lehman) Sherwood was born April 5, 1930, in Waterloo; daughter of Chris and Hulda (Stromer) Lehman. She married William “Bill” Sherwood on December 1, 1950. They had six children. Darlene retired from the Wonder Bread Thrift Store.

Darlene passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023 at LaPorte City Specialty Care at the age of 92. She is survived by two sons: Randy (Joan) and Rodney (Sue) Sherwood; three daughters: Rhonda Smorynski, Reta (Dave) Schultz and Renee Sherwood; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother: Harry Lehman and one sister Edna Briscoe. She was preceded in death by Bill; her parents; son Ronnie; five brothers: Harold, Herbert, John, Ray, Robert and Vernon and four sisters: Evelynn Sapp, Viola Klebs, Margaret Springer and Florence Tovar.