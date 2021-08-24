August 21, 1936-August 20, 2021

SHELL ROCK-Darlene Marie Smith, 84, of Marshalltown, Iowa and previously from Shell Rock, passed away Friday night, August 20, 2021, at Accura Healthcare of Marshalltown.

Darlene was born on August 21, 1936, in Cresco, Iowa, the daughter of Mabel (Ofstedahl) and Joseph Sutton. She attended school in Cresco and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1954. On June 18, 1955, Darlene was united in marriage to Paul W. Smith in Waterloo, Iowa. The couple lived in Illinois for fifteen years prior to moving home to Iowa in 1971. In 1972, they bought the Smith family farm North of New Hartford. They lived on the farm until 2013 when they moved into their new home in Shell Rock. Following Paul’s passing in March of 2014, Darlene moved to Marshalltown to be near family.

Darlene was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She loved being a homemaker and had a way of making each of her children feel special. She enjoyed latch hook, painting, and drawing. Darlene and Paul were also very social and enjoyed one another’s company. Music, dancing and playing cards, especially Pepper with family and friends, were some of their favorite pastimes. Darlene had a very magnetic personality, contagious smile and was frequently the life of the party.