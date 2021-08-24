August 21, 1936-August 20, 2021
SHELL ROCK-Darlene Marie Smith, 84, of Marshalltown, Iowa and previously from Shell Rock, passed away Friday night, August 20, 2021, at Accura Healthcare of Marshalltown.
Darlene was born on August 21, 1936, in Cresco, Iowa, the daughter of Mabel (Ofstedahl) and Joseph Sutton. She attended school in Cresco and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1954. On June 18, 1955, Darlene was united in marriage to Paul W. Smith in Waterloo, Iowa. The couple lived in Illinois for fifteen years prior to moving home to Iowa in 1971. In 1972, they bought the Smith family farm North of New Hartford. They lived on the farm until 2013 when they moved into their new home in Shell Rock. Following Paul’s passing in March of 2014, Darlene moved to Marshalltown to be near family.
Darlene was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She loved being a homemaker and had a way of making each of her children feel special. She enjoyed latch hook, painting, and drawing. Darlene and Paul were also very social and enjoyed one another’s company. Music, dancing and playing cards, especially Pepper with family and friends, were some of their favorite pastimes. Darlene had a very magnetic personality, contagious smile and was frequently the life of the party.
Darlene is survived by four children, Clinton Michael (Sue) Smith of Union, Iowa, Judith Marie Smith of Tigard, Oregon, Robert (Lou) Smith of Ardmore, Oklahoma, and Susan Marie Smith of Houston, Texas; seven grandchildren, Heather, Hayden (Kaitlin), Emily, and Clarissa Smith, Devin and Kye McAndrews, and Kaleb Button; three great-grandchildren, Corbin, Josie, and Ivy Smith; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Thomas, Gerald, Clodus and Leo; and two sisters, Marlys Rucker and Kathleen Dozark.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock with Fr Doug Wathier presiding. Inurnment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Darlene’s family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family. 319-885-4321
