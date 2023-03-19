April 5, 1929-March 15, 2023

GRUNDY CENTER-Darlene Mae Mulder, 93, of Grundy Center passed away on Wednesday March 15, 2023 at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday March 24th at the Stout Gospel Hall in Stout, Iowa. Burial will follow the luncheon at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday March 23rd at Engelkes-Abels funeral Home in Grundy Center. Memorials may be directed to the family.

She was born on April 5, 1929 in Grundy County, Iowa to her parents William and Helen (Knock) Stickfort. Darlene heard as a child the gospel of Jesus Christ who died on Calvary’s Cross. The verses: 2 Corinthians 4:3 and Luke 19-10. She was born again on March 1, 1948.

Darlene was united in marriage to Arthur Mulder on September 8, 1950 at the Western Avenue Gospel Hall in Waterloo, Iowa. She was a homemaker all of her married life.

She was in fellowship with the Christians at the Stout Gospel Hall for over 50 years. Darlene was devoted to her family and loving farm.

Darlene is survived by her children Curt Mulder of Grundy Center, Darla (Lyle) Dempster of Parkersburg, and Craig (Kay) Mulder of Manchester; grandchildren, Holly (Eric) Hopkins, Jason (Kristy) Dempster, Jeremy (Emily) Dempster, Hillary (Ryan) Aspenson, Heidi (Kyle) Topping, Cara (Luke) Roling, and Ashley (Joel) Hayes; 15 great grandchildren; sister in laws; Dee Meester and Janice Stickfort.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Mulder, her parents; William and Helen Stickfort, sisters; Norma and Doris Stickfort, brothers; Willis and Erwin Stickfort, great granddaughters; Gracie Hopkins and Laina Roling.