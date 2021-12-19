 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School

Darlene Mable Handley

  • 0
Darlene Mable Handley

Darlene Mable Handley

July 6,1932-December 16, 2021

Darlene Mable Handley, 89, passed away on December 16, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 6,1932, in Dunkerton; the daughter of Charles and Grace Cora (Liebert) Trumbauer. Darlene attended schools in Dunkerton. On November 5, 1966, she married Harold Handley in Blue Earth, Minn. She was married until his death on October 11, 2010.

Darlene was a house wife and stay at home mother. She enjoyed auctions and flea markets.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold, a son, Arnold Ahrenholz, and a brother, Gary Trumbauer. Darlene is survived by her children: Harold Handley Jr (Cindy Schweitzer) of Elberon, Kandy (Dan) Ramirez of Des Moines, Keli (Jason) Lindeman of Dysart, Randall Ahrenholz of Waterloo; step daughters: Teresa (Ron) Bleghler of Des Moines and Jodi (Bob) Oltrogge of Des Moines; 2 brothers: Robert Trumbauer of Waterloo and Alvin Trumbauer of Hazleton and 2 sisters: Bonnie Decker of Readlyn, and Zelma Jones in Missouri; 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at https://overtonfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 41: Buy now, pay later services

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News